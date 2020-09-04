Brazil auto industry prospects still bleak even after August recovery, Anfavea says

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian auto sector
bounced back in August, but the recovery is not strong enough to
prevent layoffs in an industry still reeling from an economic
downturn during the coronavirus health crisis, a sector
association said.
Anfavea, which represents vehicle manufacturers in the
country, said on Friday that the sector produced 210,900 light
vehicles last month, up 23.6% from July. But compared to August
2019, there was a 21.8% decline. Sales, on the other hand, had a
monthly increase of 5.1%, to 183,400 units, but fell 24.5%
against from August 2019.
According to Anfavea President Luiz Carlos Moraes, the worst
seems to be over as social isolation measures, imposed in March,
were eased. When Brazilians were told to shelter at home to help
contain the spread of the virus, auto production nearly ground
to a halt in April.
A lot remains uncertain, Moraes told reporters as figures
for last month were disclosed. In the year to August, auto
production stood at 1.11 million vehicles in Brazil, down 44.8%
year-on-year.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo
Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)