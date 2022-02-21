Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil central bank chief says inflation still climbing

02/21/2022 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The central bank headquarters building is seen in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday consumer prices continue to trend higher as core inflation speeds up despite aggressive monetary tightening by policymakers.

"We actually see an inflation trend that is still growing," he said in an online event hosted by television channel AgroMais.

He noted that only Brazil and Russia's current interest rates are above the neutral level, which supports the economy at full employment without pressuring or decelerating inflation. A higher than neutral level is necessary to cool inflationary pressures and bring prices closer to central bank targets, Campos Neto said.

The Brazilian central bank has already raised rates to 10.75% from an all-time low of 2% in March last year, and indicated further adjustments to tame inflation that hit 10.4% in the 12 months through January.

Despite rising borrowing costs, Campos Neto said he believed analysts who are forecasting meager growth for Brazil this year will adjust their numbers upwards due to recent domestic data.

According to him, the most crucial point for the central bank today is to understand how the normalization of monetary policy will take place in an environment of higher global inflation, in which energy inflation "seems more persistent."

He stressed that the central bank was looking to analyze what effect this, along with China's slowdown, would have on emerging markets.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)

By Marcela Ayres


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
10:54aLula holds healthy lead in Brazil presidential race, poll shows
RE
10:31aNorsk Hydro's Part-Owned Brazilian Plant Investigates Power Failure Incident
MT
07:30aFunds flirt with most bullish CBOT soy views since late 2020 -Braun
RE
01:50aNorsk Hydro's Aluminum Production At Majority-owned Brazilian Plant Impacted By Power F..
MT
02/18Brazil planemaker Embraer approves three-year pause in E175-E2 jet development program
RE
02/18U.S. soy, corn futures extend winning streak; wheat ends mixed
RE
02/18Corn Higher as Traders Cover Shorts Ahead of Weekend - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02/18U.S. soy corn futures extend winning streak; wheat also firm
RE
02/18Outback Steakhouse Parent Bloomin' Brands Issues Upbeat 2022 EPS Guidance as Fourth-Qua..
MT
02/18Iberdrola Unit To Sell Stake In Brazilian Hydroelectric Company
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish