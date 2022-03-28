Brazil central bank employees vote to strike from April 1, says union

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank
employees voted on Monday for an indefinite strike starting on
April 1 in the face of unanswered demands about a wage increase,
the workers' union SINAL said, an industrial action that will
likely affect the release of official central bank data.
Fabio Faiad, SINAL's president, told Reuters the strike was
approved by more than 90% of voters in an assembly with more
than 1,200 people.
Prior to the strike decision, the release of official
central bank data had already been hampered by workers'
protests, as they were interrupting their workdays for
predetermined periods, according to the union.
The central bank, which did not immediately respond to a
request for comment, had only been communicating the suspension
or postponement of data disclosure, without mentioning the
workers' mobilization.
Earlier on Monday, the central bank said it would no longer
release monthly figures on current account, bank lending and
public sector finances scheduled for this week.
"In due course, we will inform you the release dates of the
notes for the month of February 2022," it said.
Last week, the central bank's chief Roberto Campos Neto said
the institution had a contingency scheme in case of a strike by
employees, without giving details.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Leslie Adler and Aurora
Ellis)