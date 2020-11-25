Brazil central bank fairly relaxed on inflation, takes longer-term view -Campos Neto

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is
relatively relaxed about inflation, bank president Roberto
Campos Neto said on Wednesday, noting that policymakers must
look through the recent spike in prices and take a longer-term
view.
Speaking in an online live event hosted by financial
cooperative society Sicoob Engecred, Campos Neto also said
policymakers will discuss their "forward guidance" pledge to
keep interest rates low for a long time at their next policy
meeting in mid-December.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres
Editing by Chris Reese)