  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  06:07 2022-10-26 pm EDT
5.4254 BRL   +2.48%
News 
Most relevantAll News

Brazil central bank holds interest rates, eyes moderating growth

10/26/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday held interest rates at a nearly six-year high for the second policy meeting in a row, noting that economic growth seems to be slowing but inflation remains high.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, left its benchmark Selic interest rate at 13.75%, as expected by all 34 economists polled by Reuters.

Economists and traders have been watching for clues about when rates might start falling again. Policymakers paused an aggressive tightening cycle in September after 12 consecutive increases lifted rates from a 2.0% record low in March 2021.

The central bank again stressed on Wednesday that its strategy involves keeping the Selic rate at this level for a "sufficiently long period" to bring inflation back to target.

In their statement of Wednesday's rate decision, Copom said indicators since their September meeting suggested "more moderate" economic growth in Brazil, but consumer inflation remains "high."

Higher borrowing costs and energy tax cuts have contributed to three straight months of deflation through September. In the 12 months through mid-October, inflation fell to 6.85%.

While still above the 3.5% target for this year, inflation has eased sharply after running in double digits from September 2021 until July, fueled by surging commodity prices on the back of the Ukraine war. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
05:48pBrazil central bank holds interest rates ahead of presidential vote
RE
04:18pIndia gives environmental clearance for genetically modified mustard
RE
03:20pSOFTS-Coffee hits 14-month low amid upbeat supply outlook, demand woes
RE
02:23pBrazil's public debt drops for third straight month in September
RE
01:37pAnalysis-Donations from Brazil farm sector boost Bolsonaro's re-election bid
RE
09:40aTRADING UPDATES: Ecora expects to profit off softer commodity prices
AI
07:15aTotalEnergies, Casa dos Ventos Form Renewable Energy Joint Venture in Brazil
MT
06:47aSocGen's Wednesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
06:20aCfo of spain's santander sees cost of risk stabilising in brazil…
RE
06:14aEuropean banks cash in on rising rates as clouds gather
RE
More news
