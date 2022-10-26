Brazil central bank holds interest rates, eyes moderating growth

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday held interest rates at a nearly six-year high for the
second policy meeting in a row, noting that economic growth
seems to be slowing but inflation remains high.
The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, left its
benchmark Selic interest rate at 13.75%, as expected by all 34
economists polled by Reuters.
Economists and traders have been watching for clues about
when rates might start falling again. Policymakers paused an
aggressive tightening cycle in September after 12 consecutive
increases lifted rates from a 2.0% record low in March 2021.
The central bank again stressed on Wednesday that its
strategy involves keeping the Selic rate at this level for a
"sufficiently long period" to bring inflation back to target.
In their statement of Wednesday's rate decision, Copom said
indicators since their September meeting suggested "more
moderate" economic growth in Brazil, but consumer inflation
remains "high."
Higher borrowing costs and energy tax cuts have contributed
to three straight months of deflation through September. In the
12 months through mid-October, inflation fell to 6.85%.
While still above the 3.5% target for this year, inflation
has eased sharply after running in double digits from September
2021 until July, fueled by surging commodity prices on the back
of the Ukraine war.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Brad Haynes)