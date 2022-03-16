Brazil central bank raises benchmark rate by 100 bps as expected

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday raised interest rates by 100 basis points, slowing the
pace of its aggressive monetary tightening as expected but
warning of inflationary pressures from the war in Ukraine.
The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, voted
unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 11.75%. Most
economists polled by Reuters expected the move, although six of
the 28 surveyed had forecast a larger increase. Policymakers
raised rates by 150 basis points in February, signaling at the
time that smaller hikes were on the way.
