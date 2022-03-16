Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Summary 
Summary

Brazil central bank raises benchmark rate by 100 bps as expected

03/16/2022 | 06:21pm EDT
BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 100 basis points, slowing the pace of its aggressive monetary tightening as expected but warning of inflationary pressures from the war in Ukraine.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 11.75%. Most economists polled by Reuters expected the move, although six of the 28 surveyed had forecast a larger increase. Policymakers raised rates by 150 basis points in February, signaling at the time that smaller hikes were on the way. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)


© Reuters 2022
