Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in February

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank announced on Thursday it would hold auctions starting on Monday to roll over $9.6 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on Feb. 1.

In a statement, the central bank said daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.

The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)