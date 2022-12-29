Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in February

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank
announced on Thursday it would hold auctions starting on Monday
to roll over $9.6 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing
on Feb. 1.
In a statement, the central bank said daily traditional swap
auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring
stock to be fully renewed.
The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging
and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling
policy.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Chris Reese)