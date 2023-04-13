April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank announced on Thursday it would hold auctions starting on Friday to roll over $15.0 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on June 1.

In a statement, the central bank said daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.

The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy. (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)