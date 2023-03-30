Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  03:04:20 2023-03-30 pm EDT
5.5542 BRL   -0.67%
02:49pBrazil's New Fiscal Framework Limits Spending Increases -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:45pBrazil central govt posts $8 billion deficit in February
RE
02:02pBrazil central govt posts $8 billion deficit in February
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil central govt posts $8 billion deficit in February

03/30/2023 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Brazil's central government reported a primary budget deficit in February of 40.989 billion reais ($8.02 billion), the Treasury said on Thursday, above the median forecast of a 35.7 billion reais deficit in a Reuters poll.

The monthly result was 90.6% higher than the same period the previous year, when the country registered a deficit of 20.367 billion reais, it said in a statement.

The country's Treasury and the central bank posted a deficit of 19.943 billion reais, while social security showed a deficit of 21.046 billion reais, the Treasury added.

In the 12-month period, the central government's primary surplus reached 35.9 billion reais.

($1 = 5.1089 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
02:49pBrazil's New Fiscal Framework Limits Spending Increases -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:45pBrazil central govt posts $8 billion deficit in February
RE
02:02pBrazil central govt posts $8 billion deficit in February
RE
12:40pSupporters cheer as Bolsonaro returns to party HQ in Brazil
RE
12:12pSupporters cheer as Bolsonaro returns to party HQ in Brazil
RE
12:04pBrazil's New Fiscal Framework Limits Spending Increases -- Update
DJ
11:48aBrazil unveils new budget rules, easing market fears on fiscal discipline
RE
11:17aVW rejects agreement on possible slave labor in Brazil
DP
10:37aBrazil's New Fiscal Framework Limits Spending Increases, Sets Budget Targets
DJ
07:18aBanking Crisis May Play Out in Slow Motion; Clarida Predicts No Rate Cuts From Fed This..
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer