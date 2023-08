BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank governor said on Monday that even excluding agriculture's contribution, the country continues to see positive surprises in economic growth.

Speaking at an event hosted by Warren Investimentos, Governor Roberto Campos Neto said Brazil cannot go back to the level of 50% earmarked credit from bank lending, which would affect the neutral interest rate. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)