Brazil debt markets liquid, but little demand for long-dated paper -official

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's debt markets are
liquid and there is high demand for liquid and cash-like assets,
Jose Franco, sub-secretary for public debt at the Treasury said
on Friday, adding investors do not want to buy 5-year bonds or
10-year debt.
Speaking in an online press conference after the Treasury
revised its 2020 financing plan, Franco said reducing Brazil's
debt profile is not a worry, but the biggest debt management
problem is the rising share of debt maturing in 12 months.
