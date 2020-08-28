Brazil debt markets liquid, but little demand for long-dated paper -official

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's debt markets are liquid and there is high demand for liquid and cash-like assets, Jose Franco, sub-secretary for public debt at the Treasury said on Friday, adding investors do not want to buy 5-year bonds or 10-year debt.

Speaking in an online press conference after the Treasury revised its 2020 financing plan, Franco said reducing Brazil's debt profile is not a worry, but the biggest debt management problem is the rising share of debt maturing in 12 months. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)