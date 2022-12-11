Brazil economy ministry rejects Lula transition team's judgment on finances

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry
on Sunday rejected assertions by president-elect Luis Inacio
Lula da Silva's transition team that the outgoing administration
was leaving government finances "bankrupted."
The Economy Ministry said in a statement that gross debt
will reach 74% of GDP by the end of the year, with a primary
surplus (excluding debt costs) of 23.4 billion reais, the first
since 2013.
"This will be the first government ending its term with debt
ratios lower than in its beginning, the debt was 75.3% of GDP in
2018," the statement said.
Last week, the Planning and Budget group in Lula's camp said
President Jair Bolsonaro is leaving the Brazilian state
"bankrupted," according to former minister and transition team
member Aloizio Mercadante.
Brazil will pay international financial institutions
$1.23 billion next year, 20% below the $1.56 billion that was
due in 2016, the ministry said.
The government said expenses to help the most vulnerable
part of the population since the beginning of the COVID-19
pandemic have prevented raises to public servants through 2021.
Despite the ministry's denial of fiscal problems, senator
Marcelo Castro, who is leading budget bill negotiations, said
there are no available resources to pay for different government
programs next year.
Lula's transition team is in talks to approve a bill
allowing 145 billion reais in expenses above the current legally
allowed ceiling.
Lula takes office on Jan. 1. The leftist ex-president
narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in an Oct. 30 runoff election, a
political comeback that ended Brazil's most right-wing
government in decades.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo, writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
editing by Grant McCool)