Brazil energy company Energisa acquires Gemini in $159 mln deal

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Energisa Transmissao de Energia SA announced on Thursday it has entered an agreement to acquire power transmission company Gemini Energy SA in a deal worth around 822 million reais ($158.94 million).

According to a securities filing, Energisa will acquire all of the 2,330,105,717 shares in Gemini, paying 0.353037 reais per share. Energisa will also take on the 1.73 billion reais of Gemini's net debt.

Gemini owns majority stakes in two operational transmission concessionaires in Brazil's North region. ($1 = 5.1718 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)