Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil government to veto 3.1 billion reais in budget items to fund payroll -sources

01/21/2022 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 200 reais note are seen after Brazil's Central Bank issues the new note in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government will veto 3.1 billion reais ($568 million) in discretionary expenditures and congressional appropriations in the 2022 budget to allow those funds to be spent on the public payroll, two Ministry of Economy sources said on Friday.

The government had wanted to veto up to 9 billion reais but decided that would be politically difficult in an election year since Congress has already approved the budget bill.

President Jair Bolsonaro has until today to sign the bill.

The electoral fund, which will support this year's election campaigns, will be kept at 4.9 billion reais, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Two of the sources said room for salary readjustments of public servants would be maintained at 1.7 billion reais as approved by Congress.

This reserve for wage increases was in the spotlight this week when civil servants began a partial strike demanding higher salaries.

Last year, Bolsonaro said only civil servants working for the security services would get pay raises, which triggered protests from other public sector employees.

Bolsonaro, who will seek re-election in October has yet to decide which employees will get raises.

($1 = 5.4537 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
02:48pExclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization
RE
12:12pSoy futures fall; corn rebounds on export demand
RE
12:12pSnap Seeking Wireless Carrier Partnerships in Global Growth Push
MT
09:45aRBC Capital Markets Outlines 2022 Industrial Metals Outlook
MT
07:22aSocGen on Latin America's Biggest Economies Already Seeing Recession, High Inflation; N..
MT
06:24aSnap plays up augmented reality in Latin America, Asia expansion
RE
05:19aFactbox-A team player with tattoos set to be Telecom Italia's new CEO
RE
01/20Centaurus Metals Raises $54 Million for Definitive Feasibility Study of Brazil Nickel P..
MT
01/20Suriname will give Brazil's Petrobras priority in oil exploration -Bolsonaro
RE
01/20Soybeans Higher on Reports of Export Delays - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral