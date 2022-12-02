Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  08:20 2022-12-02 am EST
5.4632 BRL   -0.06%
08:27aBrazil's central bank to keep rates steady, stress fiscal concerns
RE
08:22aBrazil industrial output rises in October but near-term outlook remains cloudy
RE
07:16aObama Adviser to Lead Chicago Fed; Barr Signals -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil industrial output rises in October but near-term outlook remains cloudy

12/02/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee carries copper hoses at the SPTF metallurgical company in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.3% in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, returning to positive territory after two consecutive monthly declines though still below pre-pandemic levels.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists had projected stability from the previous month.

Production in October also grew 1.7% from a year earlier, slightly above market consensus of a 1.6% rise.

Industrial output data in Latin America's largest economy have been volatile this year - after an uptick early in 2022, when it posted four straight monthly gains, the sector has recently faced a slowdown.

IBGE's research manager Andre Macedo stressed in a report that in the last five months there were three drops, with a larger number of industrial activities in negative territory.

Brazil's industrial production, he said, "remains far from paring the losses seen in the recent past," as IBGE noted that it was still 2.1% below pre-pandemic levels (February 2020) and 18.4% below its all-time high (May 2011).

The better-than-expected rise in October, said Capital Economics' chief emerging markets economist William Jackson, "only partly reversed the falls in output in the previous few months.

"And surveys suggest that the sector fared much worse in November. This supports our view that growth will come to a standstill in the coming quarters".

In October, despite the overall rise, only seven of the 26 categories surveyed posted monthly gains, according to IBGE.

Food products and steelmaking were the highlights, while motor vehicle, machinery & equipment, and beverages had the greatest negative impact.

"Overall, the industrial sector as a whole had a decent start to Q4 following a stuttering performance in Q3, but the near-term outlook for the sector as a whole is deteriorating," said Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
08:27aBrazil's central bank to keep rates steady, stress fiscal concerns
RE
08:22aBrazil industrial output rises in October but near-term outlook remains cloudy
RE
07:16aObama Adviser to Lead Chicago Fed; Barr Signals -2-
DJ
07:16aObama Adviser to Lead Chicago Fed; Barr Signals Stronger Bank-Capital Rules; November J..
DJ
07:15aNokia smartphone maker HMD Global files EU antitrust complaint against VoiceAge EVS
RE
05:12aInside China's fight over the future of zero-COVID
RE
02:10aExplainer-India G20 presidency 2023: what does it me..
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Start Seen for Stocks as U.S. Jobs..
DJ
12/01Vinci Unit Signs 55% Stake Purchase Deal For Highway Concession In Brazil
MT
12/01China National Offshore Oil Buys 5% Interest in Brazil Oilfield for $1.9 Billion
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral