Brazil inflation fight not over, faces serious recession risk -central bankers

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's battle against inflation is
not over and the country is at serious risk of recession if it
does not adopt a clear fiscal anchor, central bank chief Roberto
Campos Neto and former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said
on Tuesday.
"Although much of the recent improvement in inflation is due
to government measures, there are incipient indicators that show
a qualitative improvement," Campos Neto told a business
conference in New York, adding that it was too early to
celebrate the improvement.
"We need to persist in fighting inflation, we need to
persist in reaching our targets because this is the best way to
contribute to sustainable growth," he said.
Brazil's consumer prices rose 6.5% in the 12 months through
October, down from a peak of 12% in April.
Campos Neto also said that maintaining fiscal stability was
important for social inclusion in Brazil, where President-elect
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been criticized for a plan to ramp
up social spending.
"Fiscal discipline is directly related to the country's
credibility and there is a turning point where trying harder for
the most needy can generate results contrary to what is desired,
putting financial stability and job creation at risk," Campos
Neto said.
Investors were spooked last week by Lula's spending plans
and the leftist's apparent downplaying of the importance of
fiscal prudence. Brazilian assets have since recovered.
"We understand that only a cohesive plan, with fiscal
coherence and continuity of reforms, will ensure a sustainable
growth trajectory with low inflation and low interest rates,"
Campos Neto said.
Later at the same event, Meirelles, a former Brazil cenbank
chief, said the country would need to approve a waiver for
higher spending in 2023, but stressed the approval of a clear
fiscal anchor is essential.
"There has to be an anchor, there has to be a spending
cap, the limit has to be clear because otherwise the country
faces the serious risk of returning to an environment of
recession," said Meirelles.
Last week, in comments that spooked markets, Meirelles said
he was worried about the economy under Lula.
"I'm pessimistic, no doubt," he said in
leaked comments to the media.
"I can only say one thing to all of you: good luck."
(Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Writing by Peter Frontini;
Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)