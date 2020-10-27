Log in
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Brazil mortgages skyrocket 70% in September, breaking record

10/27/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mortgage loans with resources from the Brazilian Savings and Loan System (SBPE) reached 12.9 billion reais ($2.29 billion) in September, up 70.1% over the same period in 2019, reaching a record, mortgage lender association Abecip reported on Tuesday.

From January to September, loans from the system to finance the purchase and construction of real estate advanced 44% versus the same period a year earlier, to 78.8 billion reais, already exceeding the result of all of last year. ($1 = 5.6240 reais) (Editing by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


