Brazil plans bigger industrial tax cut to 33%, new tariff snips -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is
set to announce a new reduction in its industrial tax (IPI) by a
total of 33%, and plans to cut other tariffs to mitigate the
effects of double-digit inflation, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
According to the source, who requested anonymity because the
discussions are private, the industrial tax cut marks a
"gradual, but irreversible opening" of Latin America's largest
economy.
The government is taking measures to mitigate the impact of
higher food and fuel prices, as rising living costs limits the
popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro, who plans to run for
re-election in October.
In February, the Brazilian government reduced rates by 25%
for all industrialized products, with the exception of tobacco
items.
A further 10% reduction in South American trade bloc
Mercosur's common external tariff is also on the table,
according to the source, following a first cut announced by
Brazil in November as an exceptional move within the group's
rules.
The new decrease will be agreed with Mercosur partners and
the official announcement will be made in around 10 days, said
the source.
Additionally, the government is considering including 12
products in the differentiated import tariff regime for Mercosur
members, which allows rates to be zeroed without the need to
negotiate with other members, the source added.
On Monday, the Economy Ministry said import tariffs on
ethanol and six food products will be zeroed by the end of the
year, while tariffs on capital goods, computer and
telecommunication products will be permanently reduced by 10%.
