Brazil plans bigger industrial tax cut to 33%, new tariff snips -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is set to announce a new reduction in its industrial tax (IPI) by a total of 33%, and plans to cut other tariffs to mitigate the effects of double-digit inflation, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

According to the source, who requested anonymity because the discussions are private, the industrial tax cut marks a "gradual, but irreversible opening" of Latin America's largest economy.

The government is taking measures to mitigate the impact of higher food and fuel prices, as rising living costs limits the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro, who plans to run for re-election in October.

In February, the Brazilian government reduced rates by 25% for all industrialized products, with the exception of tobacco items.

A further 10% reduction in South American trade bloc Mercosur's common external tariff is also on the table, according to the source, following a first cut announced by Brazil in November as an exceptional move within the group's rules.

The new decrease will be agreed with Mercosur partners and the official announcement will be made in around 10 days, said the source.

Additionally, the government is considering including 12 products in the differentiated import tariff regime for Mercosur members, which allows rates to be zeroed without the need to negotiate with other members, the source added.

On Monday, the Economy Ministry said import tariffs on ethanol and six food products will be zeroed by the end of the year, while tariffs on capital goods, computer and telecommunication products will be permanently reduced by 10%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Writing by Carolina Pulice and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Camila Moreira and Richard Chang)