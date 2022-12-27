Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  News
  Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  04:18 2022-12-27 pm EST
5.6155 BRL   +1.45%
03:44pSOFTS-Raw sugar falls from near 6-year peak, arabica coffee also down
RE
01:53pEmbattled Republican Santos faces new heat over 'Jew-ish' heritage claim
RE
01:43pLatam M&A expected to recover in 2023, IPOs may take longer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil police investigate suspected bomb threat ahead of inauguration

12/27/2022 | 04:04pm EST
Brazil police investigating suspected bomb threat in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Police in Brazil's capital, Brasilia, were investigating a suspected bomb threat in the city's hotel section, close to where President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was staying before his Jan. 1 inauguration, the federal district's security department said on Tuesday.

A Reuters witness said sirens and helicopters could be heard from the hotel where Lula was staying. Brasilia's military police said a backpack had been found and the bomb squad had been called out of precaution.

Brasilia has grown increasingly tense after Lula beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October in the country's most fraught election in a generation.

On Dec. 24, Brasilia police said they foiled a bomb plot, arresting a man with ties to an encampment of pro-Bolsonaro election deniers camped outside the army headquarters, who have been urging the military to overturn Lula's victory.

George Washington Sousa, who confessed to making the device and plotting with other camp-dwellers to explode it, said he hoped that the bomb would "provoke a military intervention ... to prevent the installation of communism in Brazil."

Earlier in December, a group from the army encampment tried to invade the federal police HQ after the arrest of a pro-Bolsonaro indigenous leader for alleged anti-democratic threats.

The political tensions in the capital have prompted Lula's team to beef up security protocols for Sunday's inauguration, incoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Monday.

On Tuesday, Dino said the transition team will ask the Supreme Court to suspend the carrying of firearms in Brasilia for the next few days.

Since Bolsonaro began loosening gun laws in 2019, the number of registered gun-owners has surged sixfold to around 700,000 people. Some of Bolsonaro's most extreme supporters have registered as gun-owners to stockpile arms, and they are increasingly being seen as a public security threat.

"We will ask Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is leading the inquiry into anti-democratic acts (at the Supreme Court), to suspend the carrying of firearms in the Federal District between tomorrow (Wednesday) and Jan. 2 or 3," Dino told journalists.

"The goal is that even people who have permits ... have this suspension by court order, so that it is configured that any carrying (of firearms) in this period will be considered a crime."

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral