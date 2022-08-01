Brazil posts $5.4 bln trade surplus in July, lower than expected

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a lower than
expected trade surplus of $5.444 billion in July, official data
showed on Monday, with growth in imports again strongly
outpacing that of exports.
The figure came below the median forecast of a $6.993
billion surplus in a Reuters poll.
Imports rose 41.6% in July over the same month last year, to
$24.511 billion, the Economy Ministry said.
Exports grew by 23%, to $29.955 billion, added the ministry,
stressing that higher prices boosted the results in both cases.
This effect has become more pronounced in recent months,
with the Ukrainian war putting pressure on commodity prices and
especially impacting Brazil's fuel purchases.
Year-to-date, the trade balance surplus in Latin America's
largest economy reached $39.751 billion, down from $44.380
billion in the same period in 2021.
Last month, the government downgraded its outlook for the
trade balance this year to a $81.5 billion surplus, from $111.6
billion estimated in April, due to a stronger increase expected
for imports.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Chris Reese and Tomasz Janowski)