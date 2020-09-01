Brazil posts August trade surplus of $6.6 bln -economy ministry

BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus
of $6.6 billion in August, official data showed on Tuesday,
almost exactly in line with the median consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll of economists and up from a $4.1 billion surplus a
year ago.
Exports totaled $17.7 billion and imports were $11.1
billion, the economy ministry said, adding the accumulated
January-August surplus of $36.6 billion was up from a $32.2
billion surplus in the same period last year.
