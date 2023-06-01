BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $11.4 billion trade surplus in May, marking a record for any given since the data series began in 1989, official data showed on Thursday.

The figure also came above the $9 billion surplus expected in a Reuters poll with economists, backed by a surge in exports.

According to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Brazilian exports totaled $33.1 billion in the month, up 11.6% from the same month in 2022.

They were bolstered by significant double-digit growth in key commodities, including soybeans (+23%), crude oil (+21.4%), and sugar (+91.8%).

Meanwhile, imports fell by 12.1% in May, to $21.7 billion, added the ministry.

From January to May, the positive balance of trade soared by 39.1% compared to the same period last year, reaching $35.3 billion.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Aurora Ellis)