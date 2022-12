SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry projected a primary budget surplus of 34.141 billion reais ($6.59 billion) for the central government this year, according to an extra revenue and expenditure report released on Thursday.

The forecast came in higher than the 23.361 billion reais surplus estimated in November. ($1 = 5.1772 reais) (Reporting by Camila Moreira Editing by Chris Reese)