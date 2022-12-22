Brazil raises primary budget surplus forecast to $6.6 bln

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry projected a primary budget surplus of 34.141 billion reais ($6.59 billion) for the central government this year, according to an extra revenue and expenditure report released on Thursday.

The figure, equivalent to 0.3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product, is well above the 23.361 billion reais surplus estimated in November.

The estimated surplus would be the first since 2013 and well above the original 2022 goal of a 170.5 billion real primary deficit.

The government increased its net revenue forecast to 1.860 trillion reais from 1.855 trillion reais in November. Total estimated expenses fell to 1.826 trillion reais from 1.832 trillion reais previously, according to the report.

The central government data includes accounts of the treasury, social security and central bank but excludes expenditures with the interest payments on public debt. ($1 = 5.1818 reais) (Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)