Brazil raises primary budget surplus forecast to $6.6 bln

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry
projected a primary budget surplus of 34.141 billion reais
($6.59 billion) for the central government this year, according
to an extra revenue and expenditure report released on Thursday.
The figure, equivalent to 0.3% of the country's Gross
Domestic Product, is well above the 23.361 billion reais surplus
estimated in November.
The estimated surplus would be the first since 2013 and well
above the original 2022 goal of a 170.5 billion real primary
deficit.
The government increased its net revenue forecast to
1.860 trillion reais from 1.855 trillion reais in November.
Total estimated expenses fell to 1.826 trillion reais from 1.832
trillion reais previously, according to the report.
The central government data includes accounts of the
treasury, social security and central bank but excludes
expenditures with the interest payments on public debt.
