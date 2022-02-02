Log in
Brazil's BNDES will invest $117 million for wind farms construction

02/02/2022 | 02:01pm EST
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES said on Wednesday it will finance up to $117 million (655 million reais) for the construction of seven wind farms in the northern state of Bahia.

Located in the Ventos de São Vítor Wind Complex in the semi-arid area of the state, BNDES said the investment is part of its plan to stimulate the development of the wind turbine supply chain in Brazil.

Together, the seven plants will have an installed capacity of 235 megawatts, compared with 465 megawatts for the complex as a whole, and are expected to enter full commercial operation by the end of 2022, according to the bank.

The BNDES funds will go to entities controlled by Essentia Energia, the renewable energy platform of the infrastructure fund managed by Pátria Investimentos.

The financing will come from BNDES Finem, a program supported by the bank that aims to acquire 38 national wind turbines. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Roberto Samora and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
02:13pVolvo to invest $283 million in Brazil by 2025
RE
02:01pBrazil's BNDES will invest $117 million for wind farms construction
RE
01:36pCabral Gold Up 4.1% after Reporting Assay Results from Cuiu Cuiu Gold District in North..
MT
12:47pExclusive-Nubank sees Brazil downturn as a chance to grow faster -CEO
RE
12:32pFed's Harker Sees Four Rate Increases This Year; Bank of Canada Rate Rise Next Month Lo..
DJ
11:37aOmicron infections slowing where variant first hit, says regional agency
RE
09:57aBanco Santander Brazil Q4 Managerial Reconciliation Adjusted Net Profit Shrinks; Net In..
MT
09:51aBrutal killing of Congolese refugee shocks Brazil, three arrested
RE
09:48aCommerzbank Previews Wednesday's Policy Meeting at Brazil's Central Bank
MT
07:49aBrazil's industrial output rises 3.9% in 2021, but still below pre-pandemic level
RE
More news
