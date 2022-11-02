Advanced search
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  07:36 2022-11-02 pm EDT
5.0053 BRL   -0.66%
Brazil's Bolsonaro asks protesters to clear road blockades -video

11/02/2022 | 06:47pm EDT
(Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday asked protesting truckers to clear road blockades in place since he lost the country's presidential runoff election on Sunday, a video shared by his Health Ministry on Twitter showed.

"Blocking roads in Brazil obstructs our right to come and go, which is in our constitution," he said in one part of the video. "I want to make an appeal: clear the roads."

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
03:56pSOFTS-Arabica coffee gains 4%, raw sugar little changed
RE
03:11pWheat Falls After Russia Returns to Export Deal -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:01pBolsonaro backers call on Brazil military to intervene after Lula victory
RE
10:44aPortugal likely to scrap much-criticised 'golden visa' scheme, PM says
RE
09:53aGlencore employees moved bribes cash by private jet, London court told
RE
09:42aBrazilian authorities make headway clearing Pro-Bolsonaro blockades
RE
09:18aCommerzbank Comments on Brazil's Currency After President Bolsonaro Accepts Election De..
MT
09:17aNational Bank Notes Bravo Mining Continues to Intersect High-Grade Platinum Group Metal..
MT
08:44aSOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, arabica extends rebound
RE
07:52aDollar falls as Fed decision looms, yen and real gain
RE
