EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:28 2022-07-22 pm EDT
5.6140 BRL   -0.11%
Brazil government improves primary budget deficit forecast for 2022
RE
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Reverse Course, Ending Lower
MT
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
Brazil's Bolsonaro, down in the polls, set to officially launch candidacy

07/24/2022 | 07:00am EDT
BRASILIA, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to officially become a candidate for re-election at a party convention in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, as he seeks to claw back the commanding lead established by his main rival, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The right-wing Liberal Party (PL) is expected to tap Bolsonaro as their nominee for the Oct. 2 vote before an audience of roughly 10,000 in Rio's Maracanazinho stadium, a move considered the official beginning of Bolsonaro's candidacy under Brazilian law.

In the coming weeks, the already-tense battle between the top two candidates should heat up even further. In mid-August, Lula and Bolsonaro will be freed up by authorities to engage in most forms of political advertising.

The launching of his candidacy comes as Bolsonaro struggles to gain traction with voters, as high inflation continues to batter his already-divisive image.

Some polls have the former army captain down almost 20 percentage points to Lula, who governed the nation from 2003 through 2010 and lifted millions out of poverty thanks to aggressive social spending during a period of rapid commodity-driven growth.

His star has fallen somewhat in recent years due to high-level corruption probes into his government - Lula himself spent over a year and a half in jail due to a graft conviction that was later overturned - but he remains a relatively popular figure among Brazilians.

Bolsonaro's government has increasingly resorted to social spending, including cash handouts to certain constituencies, in a bid to jumpstart his campaign. He has also intensified his baseless attacks on the nation's electronic voting system, casting doubt on whether he would accept a defeat.

At the convention, Bolsonaro is expected to focus on his government's achievements in ensuring religious and economic freedom, including his efforts to loosen gun ownership laws, according to campaign sources consulted by Reuters.

The leftist Workers' Party (PT) officially nominated Lula on Thursday, while left-of-center candidate Ciro Gomes, running in a distant third, was nominated by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Marguerita Choy)


All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
07/22Brazil government improves primary budget deficit forecast for 2022
RE
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Reverse Course, Ending Lower
MT
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
07/22Brazilian prosecutors charge three men for murder of British journalist
RE
07/22Analysis-Brazil risk premium soars after Congress breaks spending cap
RE
07/22At least 18 killed in police raid in Rio de Janeiro
RE
07/22Norsk Hydro's Renewable Energy Arm To Focus On Long-term Deals With Industrial Clients ..
MT
07/21At least 18 killed in latest deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro
RE
07/21Factbox-World leaders who contracted COVID-19
RE
07/21FTSE 100 Closes up 0.1% Thursday as ECB Lifts Rates
DJ
More news
