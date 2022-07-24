Brazil's Bolsonaro, down in the polls, set to officially launch candidacy

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Supporters of Brazilian
President Jair Bolsonaro began pouring into a stadium in Rio de
Janeiro on Sunday where they are expected to officially nominate
the right-wing leader as a candidate for re-election in what has
proven to be one of Latin America's bitterest political contests
in years.
The right-wing Liberal Party (PL) is expected to tap
Bolsonaro as their nominee for the Oct. 2 vote before an
audience of roughly 10,000 in Rio's Maracanazinho, a move
considered the official beginning of Bolsonaro's candidacy under
Brazilian law.
The nomination comes as the president continues to launch
baseless attacks on the reliability of the nation's electronic
voting system, casting doubt on whether he would accept defeat.
That seems an increasingly likely possibility as Bolsonaro
struggles to gain traction with voters, as high inflation
continues to batter his image.
Some polls have the former army captain down almost 20
percentage points to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
who governed the nation from 2003 through 2010 and lifted
millions out of poverty thanks to aggressive social spending
during a period of rapid commodity-driven growth.
His star has fallen in recent years due to high-level
corruption probes - Lula himself spent over a year and a half in
jail due to a graft conviction that was later overturned - but
he remains a relatively popular figure among Brazilians.
For Bolsonaro fans here, however, waving Brazilian flags and
bedecked in the national soccer jersey, the possibility of a
Lula comeback is unconscionable.
Vera Carvalho, 59, a Rio schoolteacher, said she hoped there
would not be a coup, but if there were, it would be the fault of
the left for attempting to install a corrupt president.
"I hope there isn't one, but I fear that there could be,"
she said. "Lula needs to go back to jail. He is vermin."
Inside, the stadium, which was about half full as
Bolsonaro's speech approached, announcers jeered up the crowd
and lawmakers snapped selfies with fans. A campaign jingle
described the president as "the captain of the people."
At the convention, Bolsonaro is expected to focus on his
government's achievements in ensuring religious and economic
freedom, including his efforts to loosen gun ownership laws,
according to campaign sources consulted by Reuters.
The leftist Workers' Party (PT) officially nominated Lula on
Thursday, while left-of-center candidate Ciro Gomes, running in
a distant third, was nominated by the Democratic Labor Party
(PDT) on Wednesday.
In the coming weeks, the already tense battle between the
top two candidates should heat up even further. In mid-August,
Lula and Bolsonaro will be freed up by authorities to engage in
most forms of political advertising.
