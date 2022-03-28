Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling discomfort

03/28/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during an event to promote the production and sustainable use of Biomethane in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital for tests on Monday after feeling abdominal "discomfort", his Communications Minister Fabio Faria said.

"He is alright," Faria told Reuters, confirming earlier local media reports that the president was taken to the Army Hospital in Brasilia for tests.

Faria said the president felt unwell, with abdominal discomfort, and went to the hospital to be tested as he has a history of intestinal obstructions.

He will stay in hospital overnight under observation.

Bolsonaro was hospitalised in January for an intestinal obstruction that was cleared and he did not need surgery. The blockage was his latest complication from a stabbing in the stomach at a campaign stop in 2018.

Since then he has undergone six surgeries due to the stabbing and to correct a hernia in the wounded area. In July last year, after 11 days of hiccuping, he was hospitalised with strong stomach pains that were treated without needing surgery.

Bolsonaro, who has begun campaigning for re-election in October, was due to attend a political meeting of the Republican Party but did not appear, local media reported.

The party's president Marcos Pereira said at the event that the president had instead gone to hospital feeling unwell, an aide to Pereira said.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Lisandra Paraguassu


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
03/28Brazil's Minerva signs agreement with Biofilica Ambipar for joint venture on carbon pro..
RE
03/28JOAQUIM SILVA E LUNA : Brazil Government to Replace Petrobras CEO Silva e Luna With Adrian..
DJ
03/28Brazil central bank employees vote to strike from April 1, says union
RE
03/28Brazil's Bolsonaro taps market-friendly consultant to head Petrobras after ousting seco..
RE
03/28Brazil central bank employees vote to strike from April 1, says union
RE
03/28No hydrocarbons found in key Exxon drilling in Brazil, partner says
RE
03/28In Brazil, your internet provider may be a mobster, cops say
RE
03/28Brazil Central Bank Postpones Publication of Current Account Report
DJ
03/27China's hog farmers face long slog in return to profit
RE
03/26How to save the Amazon? Brazil company says NFTs are the answer
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish