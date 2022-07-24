Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:28 2022-07-22 pm EDT
5.6140 BRL   -0.11%
09:34aBrazil's Bolsonaro officially launches re-election bid, says army on his side
RE
07:00aBrazil's Bolsonaro, down in the polls, set to officially launch candidacy
RE
07/22Brazil government improves primary budget deficit forecast for 2022
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Bolsonaro officially launches re-election bid, says army on his side

07/24/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates to reflect beginning of candidacy, includes Bolsonaro speech)

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his candidacy for re-election at a party event in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday with a speech focused on God, guns and family, as the right-wing leader attempts to claw back the commanding lead established by his main rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The right-wing Liberal Party (PL) tapped Bolsonaro as its nominee for the Oct. 2 vote before an audience of several thousand in Rio's Maracanazinho stadium, a move considered the official beginning of Bolsonaro's candidacy under Brazilian law.

The nomination comes as the president continues to launch baseless attacks on the reliability of the nation's electronic voting system, casting doubt on whether he would accept defeat. While the president did not touch directly on those matters on Sunday - focusing instead on socially conservative stances popular with his base - his speech was heavy with praise for the armed forces who he said shared his concerns.

"The army is on our side," he told cheering supporters. "It's an army that doesn't accept corruption, doesn't accept fraud. This is an army that wants transparency."

With his image battered by inflation, Bolsonaro is down almost 20 percentage points in some polls to Lula, who governed the nation from 2003 through 2010 and lifted millions out of poverty thanks to aggressive social spending during a period of rapid commodity-driven growth.

Lula's star has fallen in recent years due to high-level corruption probes - he spent over a year and a half in jail due to a graft conviction that was later overturned - but he remains a relatively popular figure among Brazilians.

For Bolsonaro fans here, however, waving Brazilian flags and bedecked in the national soccer jersey, the possibility of a Lula comeback is unconscionable.

The biggest jeers came when Bolsonaro mentioned Brazil's Supreme Court, whose members have gone to battle with Bolsonaro allies over unfounded election fraud claims.

Vera Carvalho, 59, a Rio schoolteacher, said she hoped there would not be a coup, but if there were, it would be the fault of the left for attempting to install a corrupt president.

"I hope there isn't one, but I fear that there could be," she said. "Lula needs to go back to jail. He is vermin."

The leftist Workers' Party (PT) officially nominated Lula on Thursday, while left-of-center candidate Ciro Gomes, running in a distant third, was nominated by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) on Wednesday.

In the coming weeks, the already tense battle between the top two candidates should heat up even further. In mid-August, Lula and Bolsonaro will be freed up by authorities to engage in most forms of political advertising.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Additional reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
09:34aBrazil's Bolsonaro officially launches re-election bid, says army on his side
RE
07:00aBrazil's Bolsonaro, down in the polls, set to officially launch candidacy
RE
07/22Brazil government improves primary budget deficit forecast for 2022
RE
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Reverse Course, Ending Lower
MT
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
07/22Brazilian prosecutors charge three men for murder of British journalist
RE
07/22Analysis-Brazil risk premium soars after Congress breaks spending cap
RE
07/22At least 18 killed in police raid in Rio de Janeiro
RE
07/22Norsk Hydro's Renewable Energy Arm To Focus On Long-term Deals With Industrial Clients ..
MT
07/21At least 18 killed in latest deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish