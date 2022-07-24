Brazil's Bolsonaro officially launches re-election bid, says army on his side

(Updates to reflect beginning of candidacy, includes Bolsonaro
speech)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair
Bolsonaro kicked off his candidacy for re-election at a party
event in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday with a speech focused on God,
guns and family, as the right-wing leader attempts to claw back
the commanding lead established by his main rival, former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The right-wing Liberal Party (PL) tapped Bolsonaro as its
nominee for the Oct. 2 vote before an audience of several
thousand in Rio's Maracanazinho stadium, a move considered the
official beginning of Bolsonaro's candidacy under Brazilian law.
The nomination comes as the president continues to launch
baseless attacks on the reliability of the nation's electronic
voting system, casting doubt on whether he would accept defeat.
While the president did not touch directly on those matters on
Sunday - focusing instead on socially conservative stances
popular with his base - his speech was heavy with praise for the
armed forces who he said shared his concerns.
"The army is on our side," he told cheering supporters.
"It's an army that doesn't accept corruption, doesn't accept
fraud. This is an army that wants transparency."
With his image battered by inflation, Bolsonaro is down
almost 20 percentage points in some polls to Lula, who governed
the nation from 2003 through 2010 and lifted millions out of
poverty thanks to aggressive social spending during a period of
rapid commodity-driven growth.
Lula's star has fallen in recent years due to high-level
corruption probes - he spent over a year and a half in jail due
to a graft conviction that was later overturned - but he remains
a relatively popular figure among Brazilians.
For Bolsonaro fans here, however, waving Brazilian flags and
bedecked in the national soccer jersey, the possibility of a
Lula comeback is unconscionable.
The biggest jeers came when Bolsonaro mentioned Brazil's
Supreme Court, whose members have gone to battle with Bolsonaro
allies over unfounded election fraud claims.
Vera Carvalho, 59, a Rio schoolteacher, said she hoped there
would not be a coup, but if there were, it would be the fault of
the left for attempting to install a corrupt president.
"I hope there isn't one, but I fear that there could be,"
she said. "Lula needs to go back to jail. He is vermin."
The leftist Workers' Party (PT) officially nominated Lula on
Thursday, while left-of-center candidate Ciro Gomes, running in
a distant third, was nominated by the Democratic Labor Party
(PDT) on Wednesday.
In the coming weeks, the already tense battle between the
top two candidates should heat up even further. In mid-August,
Lula and Bolsonaro will be freed up by authorities to engage in
most forms of political advertising.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Additional reporting by
Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; Writing by Gram Slattery
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)