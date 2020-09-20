Brazil's Bolsonaro to undergo surgery Friday, doctor says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair
Bolsonaro is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove a bladder
stone on Friday, a doctor for the Brazilian leader told Reuters.
Bolsonaro will check in to a hospital in Sao Paulo on
Thursday to prepare for the procedure and will be hospitalized
until Saturday or Sunday at the latest, said Leandro Echenique,
one of several doctors on Bolsonaro's medical team.
"It is something much simpler and more common than other
surgeries", Echenique said.
The president's office did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on Echenique's remarks. Plans for the
surgery were reported earlier by newspapers Folha de S.Paulo and
O Estado de S.Paulo, which cited unnamed sources.
Bolsonaro said in late August that he would undergo a
procedure to remove a kidney stone this month, although he later
said it was actually a bladder stone.
"I have had it more than five years. It's in the bladder,
bigger than a bean. I resolved to take it out, as it is probably
hurting the inside of the bladder," he told supporters outside
his residence on Sept. 1.
Bolsonaro's health has been a concern since he was stabbed
while on the campaign trail in 2018, and he subsequently
underwent several surgeries.
Another doctor on Bolsonaro's team, Antonio Macedo, said on
Tuesday that the president would undergo the surgery in the
coming weeks and that it had nothing to do with his stabbing.
"His stomach is very difficult to open, to take out the
intestine and other organs because of multiple surgeries,"
Macedo said last week. "It's something simple that is a bit more
difficult because of his history, but he did a checkup with us
last month and his health is perfect."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Jake Spring; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)