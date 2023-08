SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Bradesco said on Thursday its second-quarter profit fell 35.8% from the year-ago period, but still surpassed analysts' expectations.

The bank's recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 4.52 billion reais, while Refinitiv analysts expected 4.47 billion reais. (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)