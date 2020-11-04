Brazil's Congress overrides Bolsonaro veto on payroll tax break extension

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Congress on Wednesday
overrode President Jair Bolsonaro's veto of an extension to
payroll tax exemptions for 2021 that lawmakers said would cause
layoffs, despite the cost to the Treasury.
The Senate followed the lower house in voting to override
the presidential veto of continued tax breaks in 17
labor-intensive sectors of the economy next year.
Lawmakers said the veto would have deepened unemployment
that is already at a critical level due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
Bolsonaro vetoed the extended tax breaks to avoid the loss
of an estimated 10 billion reais ($1.7 billion) in tax revenue
needed to plug the government's budget deficit.
Talks with lawmakers to link the ending of the tax
exemptions to a proposal for a new financial transaction tax
failed, the government's leader in Congress, Senator Eduardo
Gomes, told reporters.
($1 = 5.6499 reais)
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Sandra Maler
and Jonathan Oatis)