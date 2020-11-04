Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Congress overrides Bolsonaro veto on payroll tax break extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 03:23pm EST

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Congress on Wednesday overrode President Jair Bolsonaro's veto of an extension to payroll tax exemptions for 2021 that lawmakers said would cause layoffs, despite the cost to the Treasury.

The Senate followed the lower house in voting to override the presidential veto of continued tax breaks in 17 labor-intensive sectors of the economy next year.

Lawmakers said the veto would have deepened unemployment that is already at a critical level due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro vetoed the extended tax breaks to avoid the loss of an estimated 10 billion reais ($1.7 billion) in tax revenue needed to plug the government's budget deficit.

Talks with lawmakers to link the ending of the tax exemptions to a proposal for a new financial transaction tax failed, the government's leader in Congress, Senator Eduardo Gomes, told reporters. ($1 = 5.6499 reais) (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
03:23pBrazil's Congress overrides Bolsonaro veto on payroll tax break extension
RE
01:35pBrazil lower house overrides Bolsonaro veto on payroll tax break extension
RE
07:13aFACTBOX : California gig worker fight mirrored in other states, countries
RE
11/03Soybeans gain for second day on hopes of strong demand; corn, wheat ease
RE
11/03Soybeans ease after rally, hopes of strong demand curb losses
RE
11/03Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed to $5.5 Billion in October From $6.2 Billion in..
DJ
11/03Brazil allows J&J to resume trial of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11/03Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
RE
11/03Bayer takes over-$10 bln writedown
RE
11/03Rising Farm Exports to China Lift Agribusiness, Farmers
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group