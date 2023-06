SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Direcional Engenharia said on Thursday it has filed for a follow-on share offering aimed at raising money for it to grow and "optimize" its capital structure.

Direcional said in a securities filing the primary offering will initially comprise 20 million new shares, but may be increased by up to 17.5% if demand allows it. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)