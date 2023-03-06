Brazil's Finance Ministry has finalized proposal for new fiscal framework, says Haddad

BRASILIA, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister
Fernando Haddad said on Monday that his ministry has finalized
its contribution to the design of the country's new fiscal
framework, but highlighted that other ministries will still
evaluate it before the president.
"We have finalized the design of the fiscal framework
internally and now I will discuss it with the economic team
before presenting it to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
because it cannot be a Finance Ministry proposal," Haddad told
journalists at the ministry.
"It will be a proposal from the society, because it will
involve a complementary bill to be approved by Congress," he
added.
Haddad also stated that Lula has commissioned the
development of a system behind the so-called Desenrola program,
aimed at refinancing consumer debt with government guarantees.
The program will be launched when there is an estimate of when
the system will be ready.
According to Haddad, the program's guarantee fund will have
about 10 billion reais ($1.9 billion), an amount that will be
sufficient to renegotiate 50 billion reais in debt from 37
million individuals.
The program will not have an income limit, but only those
who earn up to two minimum wages will have their renegotiation
guaranteed by government funds, allowing them to receive greater
discounts, said the minister.
He also stated that he has been sending suggestions to Lula
for two director positions in the central bank. The president
will dedicate March to analyzing the resumes, said Haddad.
Both the terms of Bruno Serra, director of Monetary Policy,
and Paulo Souza, director of Supervision, expired in February.
However, they can remain in office until replaced.
($1 = 5.1538 reais)
(Reporting by Victor Borges
Editing by Alistair Bell)