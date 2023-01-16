Brazil's Haddad eyes vote on tax reform in first half

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to vote on a tax reform in the first half of the year after reaching a consensus text based on two proposals that are already in Congress.

In remarks to journalists in Davos and broadcast on GloboNews TV, he said it was "very realistic" for the country to end this year with a primary budget deficit of 1% of gross domestic product, assuming that part of the fiscal measures presented by him last week are effective. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia Editing by Matthew Lewis)