EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  03:21:50 2023-01-16 pm EST
5.5737 BRL   +1.06%
Brazil's Haddad eyes vote on tax reform in first half

01/16/2023 | 02:46pm EST
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to vote on a tax reform in the first half of the year after reaching a consensus text based on two proposals that are already in Congress.

In remarks to journalists in Davos and broadcast on GloboNews TV, he said it was "very realistic" for the country to end this year with a primary budget deficit of 1% of gross domestic product, assuming that part of the fiscal measures presented by him last week are effective. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia Editing by Matthew Lewis)


03:28pDavos 2023-Brazil to reinforce fiscal, democratic and environmental commitments, says H..
RE
02:46pBrazil's Haddad eyes vote on tax reform in first half
RE
11:52aBrazil's Lula not planning to revoke labor, pension reforms, VP says
RE
11:16aBrazil to reinforce fiscal, democratic and environmental commitments, says Haddad
RE
10:39aSOFTS-Robusta coffee futures ease while white sugar prices rise
RE
09:46aBrazil's Americanas plunges as second industry group files lawsuit
RE
08:49aBrazil's Embraer gets fresh order for 15 E195-E2 aircraft; shares rise
RE
08:15aMicrosoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal - sources
RE
07:22aBrazil's crowdfunded insurrection leaves paper trail for police
RE
07:00aBlencowe notes final metallurgical test for graphite project
AN
