Brazil's Haddad eyes vote on tax reform in first half

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil Finance Minister Fernando
Haddad said on Monday that the government of President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva wants to vote on a tax reform in the first
half of the year after reaching a consensus text based on two
proposals that are already in Congress.
In remarks to journalists in Davos and broadcast on
GloboNews TV, he said it was "very realistic" for the country to
end this year with a primary budget deficit of 1% of gross
domestic product, assuming that part of the fiscal measures
presented by him last week are effective.
