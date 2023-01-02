Brazil's Haddad says new gov't 'won't accept' $41 bln primary deficit this year

BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil Finance Minister
Fernando Haddad said on Monday that leftist President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva's government will not accept the "absurd"
220 billion-real ($41.19 billion) primary deficit forecast in
this year's budget, indicating it will work to make it smaller.
"In addition to working with full emphasis on the recovery
of public accounts, it is necessary to combat inflation," said
Haddad in his first speech in office, adding he will send to
Congress the proposal for a new fiscal anchor that will ensure
public debt sustainability in the first half of the year.
($1 = 5.3416 reais)
