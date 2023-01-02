Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  08:18 2023-01-02 am EST
5.7003 BRL   +0.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Haddad says new gov't 'won't accept' $41 bln primary deficit this year

01/02/2023 | 07:42am EST
BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government will not accept the "absurd" 220 billion-real ($41.19 billion) primary deficit forecast in this year's budget, indicating it will work to make it smaller.

"In addition to working with full emphasis on the recovery of public accounts, it is necessary to combat inflation," said Haddad in his first speech in office, adding he will send to Congress the proposal for a new fiscal anchor that will ensure public debt sustainability in the first half of the year. ($1 = 5.3416 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
07:42aBrazil's Haddad says new gov't 'won't accept' $41 bln primary deficit this year
RE
01/01Lula takes over in Brazil, slams Bolsonaro
RE
01/01Lula breaks into tears as he addresses Brazilians
RE
01/01Lula sworn in as Brazil's president
RE
01/01Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil
RE
01/01Analysis-Jail time hardened Lula's resolve to tackle poverty over profit
RE
01/01Brazil welcomes New Year at Copacabana Beach
RE
01/01Supporters ready for Brazil's Lula's inauguration
RE
2022Brazil acting president hits out at 'silent' Bolsonaro in New Year speech
RE
2022Brazil's Lula calls for peace at meetings with Russia, Ukraine representatives
RE
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral