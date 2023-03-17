Brazil's Jobless Rate Rises to 8.4% in Three-Month Period Through January

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's unemployment rate rose for the first time in a year in the three months through January as many agricultural workers lost their jobs in the period.

The jobless rate reached 8.4% in the January period, from 7.9% in the three months through December and 11.2% in the year-earlier January period, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Friday.

The number of people with jobs fell to 98.6 million in the January period from 99.4 million in the three months through December, while the number of people seeking employment rose to 9.0 million from 8.6 million during the same period.

Brazil's agricultural sector is an important employer, and the sector was one of the biggest losers of jobs in the January period, according to Adriana Beringuy, the IBGE's coordinator for the unemployment report.

