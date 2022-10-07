Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:26 2022-10-07 pm EDT
5.0768 BRL   -0.31%
05:14pBrazil's Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap
RE
04:56pMaterials Down Sharply After Strong Jobs Report -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:52pBolsonaro ally says Brazil farm sector can adapt to Lula victory
RE
Summary 
Summary

Brazil's Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap

10/07/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Brazil heads towards second round of elections

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Economic advisers to Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are looking at two main ideas to replace a constitutional spending cap, including a flexible primary surplus target, two senior aides told Reuters on Friday.

Lula has resisted pressure to lay out what fiscal rules his government would follow if he is elected in an Oct. 30 runoff vote against President Jair Bolsonaro.

But he has stressed he will not maintain the spending cap, which only allows spending by the federal government to grow as much as the previous year's inflation. Bolsonaro has also said he is looking at changes to that fiscal anchor.

Lula and advisers in his Workers Party (PT) are looking for ways to raise public spending to jumpstart economic growth, though Lula will only take his decision after the election, two party sources said on condition of anonymity.

One of the proposals involves the establishment of a primary budget surplus target with bands so the government can spend more in the event of an economic downturn. Currently, the primary budget target is fixed, which, according to the sources, prevents the government from adopting counter-cyclical actions.

"If (the economy) slows down, you don't have the means for the government to act," said one of the sources.

According to the sources, this proposal is Lula's preferred option. In public statements, he often repeats that Brazil posted budget surpluses every year of his 2003-2010 presidency but admits that the design of a new rule can be improved.

The sources said that a second proposal would limit spending growth to inflation plus some other unspecified indicator to allow a real increase in federal investment.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Marguerita Choy)

By Lisandra Paraguassu


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
05:14pBrazil's Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap
RE
04:56pMaterials Down Sharply After Strong Jobs Report -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:52pBolsonaro ally says Brazil farm sector can adapt to Lula victory
RE
04:44pGoldman Sachs appoints Cristina Estrada as Brazil investment banking co-head
RE
03:46pBrazil's Cosan Acquires 4.9% Stake in Iron-Miner Vale
DJ
01:47pBrazil's Bolsonaro says ally Trump would have averted war in Ukraine
RE
12:36pBrazil unit of China Three Gorges to file for $1 billion IPO, sources say
RE
07:30aKnight Therapeutics Announced Regulatory Submission for Tafasitamab in Brazil
MT
07:13aAir France, Airbus On Trial Over 2009 Plane Crash
MT
06:09aAnalysis-Lula can defend Brazil election lead with third parties, abstainers
RE
More news
