Brazil's Lula to announce some Cabinet names on Friday, aide says

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's leftist
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to start
announcing some members of his cabinet on Friday, the head of
his Workers Party said on Thursday, as he seeks to end
speculation about key ministerial appointments.
Congresswoman Gleisi Hoffman said Lula, who is set to take
office from President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1, was set to
reveal "some names" on Friday.
"He wanted to make the announcements only after his
certification, but there is just too much speculation," Hoffman
said, referring to the certification ceremony scheduled for Dec.
12.
"So the ones he is already certain of, he would like to
announce tomorrow," she added.
Lula is expected to speak to the press on Friday morning,
while his government transition team is likely to present
ministerial reports on Sunday.
Names that have already been cited are likely to be the
official nominations, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
Former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is expected to become
finance minister, Senator-elect Flavio Dino is seen as justice
minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro would head the defense ministry
and Bahia Governor Rui Costa would be Lula's chief of staff.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassul; Editing by Richard Chang)