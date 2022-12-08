Brazil's Lula to announce some Cabinet names on Friday, aide says

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to start announcing some members of his cabinet on Friday, the head of his Workers Party said on Thursday, as he seeks to end speculation about key ministerial appointments.

Congresswoman Gleisi Hoffman said Lula, who is set to take office from President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1, was set to reveal "some names" on Friday.

"He wanted to make the announcements only after his certification, but there is just too much speculation," Hoffman said, referring to the certification ceremony scheduled for Dec. 12.

"So the ones he is already certain of, he would like to announce tomorrow," she added.

Lula is expected to speak to the press on Friday morning, while his government transition team is likely to present ministerial reports on Sunday.

Names that have already been cited are likely to be the official nominations, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is expected to become finance minister, Senator-elect Flavio Dino is seen as justice minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro would head the defense ministry and Bahia Governor Rui Costa would be Lula's chief of staff. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassul; Editing by Richard Chang)