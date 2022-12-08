Brazil's Lula to announce some Cabinet names on Friday, aide says

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's leftist
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to start
announcing some members of his Cabinet on Friday, the head of
his Workers Party (PT) said on Thursday, as he seeks to end
speculation about key ministerial appointments.
Among the appointments eagerly awaited by investors, Lula is
expected to name as his finance minister former Sao Paulo Mayor
Fernando Haddad, who met with the current Economy Minister Paulo
Guedes on Thursday morning.
PT leader Congresswoman Gleisi Hoffman said Lula, who is set
to take office from President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1, plans to
reveal "some names" on Friday.
"He wanted to make the announcements only after his
certification, but there is just too much speculation," Hoffman
said, referring to the certification ceremony scheduled for Dec.
12.
"So the ones he is already certain of, he would like to
announce tomorrow," she added.
Lula is expected to speak to the press on Friday morning,
while his government transition team is likely to present
ministerial reports on Sunday.
Names that have already been cited are likely to be the
official nominations, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
Besides Haddad, Senator-elect Flavio Dino is seen as Lula's
pick for justice minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro would head the
defense ministry and Bahia Governor Rui Costa would be Lula's
chief of staff.
Mucio is a former head of Brazil's federal audit court who
served in Lula's Cabinet during his previous presidency.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassul; Editing by Richard Chang
and Sandra Maler)