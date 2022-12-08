Advanced search
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
03:14 2022-12-08 pm EST
Brazil's Lula to announce some Cabinet names on Friday, aide says

12/08/2022 | 02:48pm EST
BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to start announcing some members of his Cabinet on Friday, the head of his Workers Party (PT) said on Thursday, as he seeks to end speculation about key ministerial appointments.

Among the appointments eagerly awaited by investors, Lula is expected to name as his finance minister former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad, who met with the current Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Thursday morning.

PT leader Congresswoman Gleisi Hoffman said Lula, who is set to take office from President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1, plans to reveal "some names" on Friday.

"He wanted to make the announcements only after his certification, but there is just too much speculation," Hoffman said, referring to the certification ceremony scheduled for Dec. 12.

"So the ones he is already certain of, he would like to announce tomorrow," she added.

Lula is expected to speak to the press on Friday morning, while his government transition team is likely to present ministerial reports on Sunday.

Names that have already been cited are likely to be the official nominations, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Besides Haddad, Senator-elect Flavio Dino is seen as Lula's pick for justice minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro would head the defense ministry and Bahia Governor Rui Costa would be Lula's chief of staff.

Mucio is a former head of Brazil's federal audit court who served in Lula's Cabinet during his previous presidency. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassul; Editing by Richard Chang and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
