EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  01:45 2022-10-31 pm EDT
5.1279 BRL   -3.15%
01:33pBrazil's Lula to speak with Biden later on Monday
RE
12:59pBrazil stocks, currency in volatile session after Lula win
RE
11:40aTrucker blockades in Brazil could hit ag exports, farm group says
RE
Brazil's Lula to speak with Biden later on Monday

10/31/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
Brazil's Lula defeats Bolsonaro to win presidency again

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden later on Monday, said the head of Lula's Workers Party, a day after he won the country's presidential runoff ousting far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Biden moved quickly to congratulate Lula on Sunday for his victory in "free, fair and credible elections,", according to a White House statement. Bolsonaro has yet to concede.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan)


All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
