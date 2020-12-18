Brazil's Odebrecht rebrands as Novonor to turn page on graft-stained history

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian
engineering group Odebrecht, whose name became synonymous with
graft due to its role in the nation's sweeping Car Wash
corruption investigation, is changing its name as it tries to
turn the page on that scandal-plagued history.
In a statement on Friday, Odebrecht said it was changing its
name to Novonor, adding that the change was the "culmination" of
a five-year transformation at the company, during which the firm
changed its "internal processes and ways of acting, strictly
guided by ethics, integrity and transparency."
In 2016, the company pleaded guilty in the United States to
graft-related charges, doling out some $2.6 billion to U.S.,
Swiss and Brazilian authorities in the largest-ever foreign
bribery penalty in the United States at the time.
Odebrecht admitted to bribing officials throughout Latin
America for years, contributing to dramatic political upheaval
in Brazil and across the region.
In July, a Sao Paulo state court approved a bankruptcy
recovery plan for the company, which was weighed down by over 65
billion reais ($12.8 billion) of debt.
