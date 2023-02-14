Brazil's Treasury holding off issuing debt due to current yield curve -secretary

BRASILIA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury is not
issuing as much domestic debt as it could due to the pricing
that potential investors are seeking, Treasury Secretary Rogerio
Ceron said on Tuesday, adding the yield curve does not reflect
the economy's fundamentals.
Brazil's yield curve has steepened amid President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva criticism of the central bank for keeping
its benchmark interest rate at a six-year high of 13.75%. He has
argued the central bank is sacrificing economic growth to chase
unrealistically low inflation targets.
"I think the country has an economic, even fiscal structure
that is not structurally compatible with the pricing we are
observing today in our yield curve," Ceron said in a Reuters
interview. "Nobody wants to force the market, but we don't have
to simply passively accept it, especially in moments of stress."
Ceron said the Treasury's liquidity cushion, which ended
2022 at 1.176 trillion reais ($226 billion), allows the
government to stay out of the market when it detects speculative
movements.
Ceron said the cost of long-term debt versus shorter
durations has widened by 1.5 percentage points since the
approval last year of new spending by ex-President Jair
Bolsonaro's government in the midst of his re-election campaign.
"Our long-term interest is 1.5 points above what it usually
was. Our short-term interest is also under pressure. It is at a
high level from the point of view of the cost of debt," he said.
"When this comes down, it is important, it eases the debt
management process."
Ceron stressed Brazil's government aims to regain its
investment-grade debt rating in 2026 and believes the approval
of a proposed tax reform this year will boost it by one step on
rating agencies' scale for sovereign debt.
Brazil's Treasury has already signaled it is planning an
foreign currency bond sale linked to environmental criteria.
Ceron said the operation should take place in the second
half of the year. The value is not likely to exceed $2 billion,
and there is a chance of it being split between two tranches.
He said the issuance will probably be used for general
budget purposes, with a return linked to Brazil's performance on
environmental metrics, as a way "to continue giving visibility
to the improvements that the country can achieve on this front".
The government is also looking at measures to boost foreign
investment in Brazil's domestic public debt. Within 1-1/2 to 2
years, Ceron forecast government bonds in Brazilian reais will
be traded on the Belgium-based Euroclear platform, for example.
Today that trading is done only on a Treasury platform.
A task force to be set up with the central bank will begin
preparations to make that viable, aiming to attract both
institutional investors and individuals, he said.
($1 = 5.1990 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Brad Haynes and Lincoln Feast.)