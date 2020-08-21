Brazil's coronavirus spread on 'stable or downwards" trend, WHO says

GENEVA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The coronavirus crisis in Brazil
appears to be leveling off, if not easing, the World Health
Organization said on Friday, offering a chink of light for the
world's second biggest COVID-19 hot spot.
The number of weekly infections detected have stabilized,
transmissions are slowing, and intensive care units are under
less pressure, Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told a
news conference in Geneva.
"In general, the trend in Brazil is stable or downwards ...
and that needs to keep going," Ryan said.
"There is a clear downward trend in many parts of Brazil.
The question is, is this a lull? Can this be continued?"
The latest figures show that Brazil has recorded more than
3.5 million cases of the new coronavirus and more than 112,000
deaths related to the virus. Both are the second highest totals
in the world, behind only the United States.
President Jair Bolsonaro has come under heavy criticism at
home and abroad for his handling of the crisis. He has dismissed
the virus as nothing more than a "little flu", frequently
appears in public without a mask, and when asked by one
journalist about the soaring death toll, said "So what?"
Ryan urged caution, however. Brazil is a huge country and
many parts of it are still seeing increases in the number of
cases, while the number of daily cases is still around
50,000-60,000 and the death toll still over 1,000 on most days,
he said.
There is still much to do in Brazil, he said.
But large countries like Brazil, India, and the United
States getting the disease under control will go a long way to
reducing the pandemic globally.
"Any success in Brazil is a success for the world," Ryan
said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay
Writing by Jamie McGeever
Editing by Marguerita Choy)