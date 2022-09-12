Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  01:05 2022-09-12 pm EDT
5.1816 BRL   -0.20%
01:07pBrazil's election court denies deal with military for parallel vote count
RE
11:45aUBS on This Week's Latin America Macroeconomic Data
MT
10:11aLITHIUM IONIC BRIEF : Down 1.1% As Completes Acquisition of the Galvani Lithium Licenses in Brazil
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's election court denies deal with military for parallel vote count

09/12/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Armed Forces representatives inspect the coding of electronic voting machines that will be used for elections in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's top electoral authority on Monday said it had not made any arrangement with the military to conduct a parallel vote count for October's election, amid tensions over President Jair Bolsonaro's questioning of the system's credibility.

The president, a far-right former army captain, has made unfounded accusations of electoral fraud and pushed for the armed forces to conduct their own vote count, as part of a campaign that critics warn is setting him up to refuse to concede defeat. Bolsonaro currently trails in opinion polls to his leftist rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The statement by the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) came after newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that military technicians made arrangements to visit 385 voting sites across the country and take photos of the final readout from the ballot boxes, which would be sent to a cyber warfare unit in Brasilia to verify the results in real time.

The plan, Folha reported, citing unnamed military officials, "would guarantee with 95% confidence" the final result of the vote. The newspaper said that Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, currently the head of the TSE, had reached a deal with the armed forces on Aug. 31 allowing military technicians access to the results.

Brazil's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its Monday statement, the TSE said "there was no change to what was defined in the first semester, nor any agreement with the Armed Forces or supervisory entities to allow differentiated access in real time to the data sent for the totalization of the electoral process."

It added that, as in many previous elections, any person can go to polling booths and access the freely available final readouts to come up with their own count.

The TSE's statement suggested the military may simply be availing itself of the pre-existing rights of any Brazilian citizen or institution to verify electoral results.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
01:07pBrazil's election court denies deal with military for parallel vote count
RE
11:45aUBS on This Week's Latin America Macroeconomic Data
MT
10:11aLITHIUM IONIC BRIEF : Down 1.1% As Completes Acquisition of the Galvani Lithium Licenses i..
MT
09:15aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:14aFactbox-World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
RE
08:57aCommerzbank Says Brazil's Central Bank Supports The Real Currency Ahead of October's Pr..
MT
08:33aWestern Union Acquires Brazilian Money Transfer Platform Te Enviei
MT
06:52aSocGen on Currencies, Financial Markets
MT
12:46aKeppel Unit Gets Six Additional Months to Settle Fines Under Bribery Scheme
MT
09/11Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish