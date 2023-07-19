BRASILIA, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed on Wednesday that the government intends to present a bill to Congress by next month aiming to modify the taxation of closed-end funds as part of measures to boost revenues.

These funds offer advantageous investment opportunities to wealthier Brazilians by taxing earnings only when distributed to investors.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the government was preparing measures for early passage to bring Brazil's primary budget deficit in 2024 to zero.

According to sources familiar with the matter, these measures included a new model for taxing closed-end funds, regulating changes to a federal income tax (CSLL) on state tax benefits and the end of "interest on equity" (JCP) payments allowing companies to deduct shareholder remuneration from their corporate tax obligations.

Responding to journalists' queries regarding the tax changes for exclusive funds, Haddad mentioned that a bill on the subject is expected to be introduced to Congress alongside the 2024 budget bill, which has to be submitted to lawmakers by the end of August.

The minister also revealed that the government is preparing a "package of measures" to be sent to Congress within the same timeframe.

Following a meeting with lower house Speaker Arthur Lira about the government's agenda for the second half of the year, Haddad expressed his belief that a new framework for collaterals to reduce credit costs will be voted on in August.

He also said he expected increased collaboration between the government and the central bank, stating that the recently appointed director of monetary policy Gabriel Galipolo, who previously served as his deputy in the ministry, will be a crucial link in strengthening their relationship.

"We have an assessment that the (economic) slowdown is too strong, this inspires caution," he said. "Galipolo is going to be a very important bridge." (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)