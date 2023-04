BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday there is plenty of room to cut interest rates after the government formally sent to Congress a proposed fiscal framework to control the trajectory of the public debt.

Speaking to journalists, Haddad said exceptions to the new fiscal rules are already in the constitution and were only reproduced in the government's bill. (Reporting by Bernardo Caram Editing by Chris Reese)