Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:27:46 2023-02-03 pm EST
5.5385 BRL   +0.92%
07:31aBrazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic
RE
02/03Brazil's Americanas board to remove top executives after accounting scandal
RE
02/03Brazil's Americanas board to remove top executives after accounting scandal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's government eyes raising income tax exemption in 2023

02/04/2023 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is considering an income tax exemption for workers who earn two times the minimum wage, or just over 2,600 reais ($504.64) a month from 1,903 currently, two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said on Saturday.

The idea, still under review, is to at least partially fulfill one of Lula's campaign promises - to raise the exemption even further to cover workers earning the equivalent of 5,000 reais, a move that would increase the disposable income of those who earn less in the country, said the sources anonymously.

The information on the measure was first reported by newspapers Folha de S. Paulo and O Estado de S. Paulo.

While it could reduce income inequality, a broader exemption would reduce tax revenue at a time when the economic team seeks to reduce the strong primary deficit expected for 2023 and signal fiscal discipline.

As Reuters reported on Friday, the government is also considering raising the minimum wage to 1,320 reais from May.

That means that the exemption, if decided, would apply to workers earning up to 2,640 reais monthly.

Workers who currently earn up to 1,903.98 a month do not pay income tax, a figure that has not been updated since 2015, implying, in practice, an increase in the tax burden on Brazilians with lower wages.

($1 = 5.1522 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)

By Marcela Ayres


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
07:31aBrazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic
RE
02/03Brazil's Americanas board to remove top executives after accounting scandal
RE
02/03Brazil's Americanas board to remove top executives after accounting scandal
RE
02/03Soymeal futures set multi-year high while soybeans decline
RE
02/03Wheat Futures Fall on Russian Competition -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02/03Brazil's finance ministry to back minimum wage increase starting in May -sources
RE
02/03Brazil's new coffee crop seen up 10% at 64 mln bags -trader
RE
02/03Soymeal futures set multi-year high while soybeans decline
RE
02/03German government approves delivery of Leopard 1 main battle tanks
DP
02/03Lula's latest attack on Brazil's central bank weighs on markets
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral