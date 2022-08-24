Brazil's government restores tax benefits for products in Manaus Free Trade Zone

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair
Bolsonaro signed a decree on Wednesday restoring tax benefits
for products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, a
region where producers were displeased by a broad reduction in
industrial taxes.
According to the government, the decree recomposed the
industrial IPI tax rate for products from Manaus Free Trade
Zone. Companies operating in the zone are exempt from paying
IPI, but can generate credits equivalent to the tax to deduct
from the payment of other taxes. The lower the IPI rate, the
fewer the credits.
Specifically for syrups used in the production of beverages,
the change will imply a tax waiver of 1.6 billion reais
($313.13 million) until 2024, said the government. For other
products, the measure is fiscally neutral, it added.
The IPI tax is levied on companies manufacturing and
importing products, such as refrigerators, cars, air
conditioners and televisions.
President Jair Bolsonaro made a first 25% reduction in the
tax, deepening the cut to 35% in April, in an effort to boost
economic activity that has been dented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled in
May that the tax cut would not apply to products manufactured in
the Manaus Free Trade Zone, creating various interpretations on
which products were being covered by the reduction.
($1 = 5.1097 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by David Gregorio)